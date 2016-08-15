NEW YORK Aug 14 Police are investigating reports of gunshots fired inside a terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, local media reported.

An evacuation of JFK's Terminal 8 was under way while police searched for a suspect, WPIX television and other news outlets said.

A representative of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Peter Cooney)