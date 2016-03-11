(Adds details of pipeline, timing)
March 10 A fuel pipeline that supplies to the
John F. Kennedy airport ruptured in East New York on Thursday,
potentially affecting fuel supply to the airport.
The leak has been isolated, the fire department said, adding
that there were no injuries or evacuations due to the incident.
Authorities are yet to confirm if it is a jet fuel or
natural gas pipeline, but media reports suggest it is jet fuel.
"We are not aware of any effects to airport operations. At
this point, it is not clear if it is a fuel or natural gas
pipeline that has been affected," a spokesman for the Port
Authority of NY & NJ said.
"If it is a fuel line, the airport has about three days
worth of fuel and is equipped to deal with anything that would
affect supply," he added.
The rupture on the pipeline operated by Buckeye Partners LP
occurred between Linden Boulevard and Junius Street in
Brooklyn, ABC7 reported on its website. The pipeline also
supplies to LaGuardia and Newark airports, the report added. (7ny.tv/1U5Nk8m)
The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm local time and the
leak was isolated, shut down and secured by around 6.10 pm local
time, the New York Post reported citing fire officials. (nyp.st/1YDQ2Bz)
The extent of the spill is not yet known. Buckeye was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru and
Marcus Howard in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler and Gopakumar
Warrier)