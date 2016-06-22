By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, June 22 Monitors who are keeping tabs
on financial institutions that settled misconduct charges with
New York State's financial regulator have uncovered "serious
compliance failures" and new improper behavior, the agency's
head said on Wednesday.
Monitors have discovered intentional misconduct, including
improper foreign exchange trading practices, right up to the
present day, said Maria Vullo, superintendent of the New York
State Department of Financial Services. She declined to name the
banks.
"Some of the discoveries are very troubling," Vullo told an
audience of legal and compliance professionals in New York.
"There could very well be enforcement actions," she told
Reuters.
The misconduct coming to light was not part of the
regulator's initial investigations, Vullo said. The remarks were
her first since the state Senate confirmed her last week to lead
the agency.
The department oversees banks in the state, including
branches of some of the world's largest financial institutions,
and can revoke their licenses for doing business.
The agency first plans to work with the institutions in
question to impose safeguards and improve the culture that led
to the misconduct and compliance failures, Vullo said.
The department is involved in about 12 cases in which
monitors have been appointed to check up on whether financial
institutions are complying with the terms.
Some of those monitorships overlap with others imposed by a
number of authorities, including the U.S. Department of Justice,
that are involved with certain cases along with the state
agency.
Cases involving multiple authorities include agreements last
year with Barclays Plc, which agreed to pay a total of
$2.4 billion to settle allegations of foreign exchange
manipulation by the U.S. Department of Justice, Commodities
Futures Trading Commission and Federal Reserve, as well as the
New York regulator. Barclay's was also fined a record 284
million pounds ($441 million) by Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority.
Vullo declined to comment on whether other authorities or
regulators had reached conclusions about misconduct that are
similar to those of her agency.
Her remarks follow a U.S. monitor's findings that HSBC
Holdings Plc had not done enough to thwart money
laundering, despite making significant progress since reaching a
landmark 2012 settlement with U.S. prosecutors.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)