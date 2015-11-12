NEW YORK Nov 12 New York City will take in $304
million more in taxes and other revenues than forecast for the
current fiscal year, allowing it to meet additional expenses and
pre-fund some of next year's budget, according to a report from
city budget officials on Thursday.
The report is further evidence of the city's relatively
strong economy, which is helping boost its tax haul. New York's
unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in September, below the
national average.
The city's overall budget rose to $79.93 billion for fiscal
2016 from the $78.53 billion adopted in June, according to the
report. It attributed most of the increase to federal grants for
Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts.
The higher tax revenue covers $183 million in additional
expenses incurred by city agencies, which include $88 million
for the Department of Homeless Services and $24 million for the
Department of Correction to address violence at the Rikers
Island prison facility, the report said.
The city said it is setting aside $135 million of the
additional revenues to pre-pay expenses in the next financial
year, which begins on July 1.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Paul Simao)