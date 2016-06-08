(Adds budget details, background on de Blasio probes)
NEW YORK, June 8 New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio
announced on Wednesday an agreement on a balanced $82.1 billion
city budget for the 2016-2017 fiscal year that boosts reserves
and expands a summer youth employment program.
The agreement was reached with New York's City Council and
comes well ahead of a July 1 deadline. De Blasio, a Democrat,
said it was the earliest agreement since 2001 and credited the
cooperation between his administration and the City Council.
The agreement increases reserves, with an additional $250
million to grow the Retiree Health Benefits Trust Fund to $3.9
billion. It includes $1 billion every year in general reserves,
and $500 million in the capital stabilization reserve.
The budget highlights de Blasio's social mission. The
executive budget, presented in April, dedicated $2 billion to
overhauling the city's $7.5 billion public hospital system,
which treat around 1.4 million people per year.
City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and other council
members hailed the expansion of the city's summer youth work
program to 60,000 at a press conference at City Hall. The
program places young people aged 14-24 with community
organizations for summer employment.
The budget agreement comes at a difficult time for de Blasio
who is facing multiple investigations into his campaign
finances.
On Wednesday the head of New York City's prison guard union
and a hedge fund financier were charged with operating a
kickback scheme. It marked the first major prosecution to emerge
from state and federal corruption probes examining de Blasio's
fundraising practices, among other avenues of
inquiry.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrew Hay)