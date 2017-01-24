By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Jan 23 New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio is preparing to unveil a preliminary $84.67 billion
budget for fiscal 2018, approximately more than $1 billion over
the current fiscal year, his office said late on Monday.
"This is a responsible budget that focuses on improvements
to public safety, education, infrastructure and affordability,"
a spokesman in the mayor's office said.
De Blasio is scheduled to unveil the budget on Tuesday
afternoon.
New York's City Council will hold budget hearings over the
coming months. It must approve de Blasio's executive budget
proposal by June 30. Last year de Blasio reached a budget deal
with the City Council nearly a month ahead of the deadline.
Earlier on Monday, Moody's Investors Service highlighted in
a report that New York City's economic output exceeds all but
four U.S. states. Its status as a global financial hub, means
jobs in finance, insurance, and real estate account for 10.9
percent of its employment and 29 percent of its wages, Moody's
said.
"It's $1 trillion tax base is larger than Los Angeles,
Chicago, and San Diego combined," the firm said in a statement.
"Continued economic growth remains necessary to keep pace
with the city's debt service, pensions and retiree health care
costs. While moderate compared to the 50 largest local
governments in the U.S., New York's fixed costs are growing
quickly, increasing by an average of 3.9 percent over the past
five years," Moody's said.
In November, de Blasio said his Citywide Savings Program
(CPS), an effort to make municipal government more efficient,
showed a balanced financial plan totaling $83.46 billion. It
also was expected to generate $1 billion in savings in fiscal
years 2017 and 2018 and $719 million in fiscal years 2019 and
2020.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the preliminary
budget figure.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)