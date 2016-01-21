NEW YORK Jan 21 New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio presented on Thursday an $82.1 billion preliminary budget for the city's 2016-2017 financial year, noting the city's strong economic position but striking a cautionary note over the economic outlook.

"There are lots of real challenges that are coming through to make us uncertain about what our economic future is," de Blasio said during a presentation at City Hall. "We as New York City have to protect ourselves." (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)