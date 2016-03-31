China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ALBANY, New York, March 31 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and state legislative leaders reached a deal on Thursday to raise the state's minimum wage towards $15 per hour but fell short of a uniform state-wide increase, state lawmakers said.
The deal outlines a faster rise in New York City, but carves out a slow lane for small businesses as well as surrounding counties. In less prosperous areas north of the city it rises to $12.50 per hour before a state review of the law's impact. (Reporting by James Odato, Writing by Edward Krudy, Editing by Daniel Bases and Phil Berlowitz)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.