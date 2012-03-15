By Joan Gralla
| March 14
March 14 New York state lawmakers are near
an agreement to legalize seven public casinos, Assembly Speaker
Sheldon Silver said on Wednesday.
Details about the locations of the new resorts would be
determined next year, Silver, a Democrat, told reporters in
Albany. The proposal has been debated for more than a decade.
"We will deal with where, when and how next year in
legislation," Silver said.
A spokesman for Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had no
immediate comment. The governor has supported legalizing
casinos, arguing that it will keep tax revenue and thousands of
jobs in the state.
Like Connecticut, New York already has Native American
resorts with table games. The state also has allowed companies
to open and run video lottery terminals at so-called racinos in
Yonkers and in the New York City Borough of Queens.
New York can only legalize casinos if two successively
elected legislatures enact bills. Voters would then have to
approve a constitutional amendment legalizing this form of
gambling.
New casinos with table games could prove stiff competitors
to counterparts in New Jersey's Atlantic City, Pennsylvania and
Connecticut because the New Yorkers who now frequent those
venues might prefer to gamble closer to home.
Another possible deal was also in the works for one of the
governor's other priorities: cutting the cost of contributions
by the state and municipalities to the pension fund.
Silver said he expected the retirement age to be raised by
one year to 63, instead of 65 years old as Cuomo had requested.
Police officers and firefighters are not expected to be covered
by this provision.
The minimum salary that determines when workers have to
contribute to the plan should be $45,000, Silver said, not the
$30,000 threshold recommended by Cuomo. "That's what's under
discussion," he said.
The amount of pension contributions public employees make
would start at 3.5 percent, then rise on a sliding scale to 6
percent for salaries of $100,000 or more, he said. Caps on how
much overtime could be used to calculate pension benefits would
not be reduced, Silver said.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Additional reporting by Karen
Freifeld in NEW YORK and Dan Wiessner in ALBANY; Editing by
Chris Lewis)