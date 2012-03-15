(Adds casino agreement reached, governor's statement, quotes)
March 14 New York state lawmakers have
agreed to legalize public casinos and will amend the state
constitution to allow seven new casinos to operate, lawmakers
said on Wednesday.
The location of the new casinos will be decided in 2013.
New York currently only allows table gambling in Native
American resorts. The state also allows companies to open and
run video lottery terminals at so-called racinos in the city of
Yonkers and in the New York City borough of Queens.
"We are finally confronting the reality that while New York
is already in the gaming business, we need a real plan to
regulate and capitalize on the industry," said New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo, after the casino agreement was reached.
"This is a process that will ultimately put thousands of New
Yorkers to work, drive our economy, and help keep billions of
dollars spent by New Yorkers on gaming in the state," Cuomo said
in a statement.
The proposal has been debated for more than a decade.
Details on the casinos will be determined in 2013.
"We will deal with where, when and how next year in
legislation," said Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver in Albany.
New York can only legalize casinos if two successively
elected legislatures enact bills. Voters would then have to
approve a constitutional amendment legalizing this form of
gambling.
"I am pleased we have reached an agreement to move forward
with a constitutional amendment that will give New Yorkers a say
on whether we expand casino gaming in New York State," Senate
Majority Leader Dean Skelos said.
New casinos with table games could prove stiff competitors
to counterparts in New Jersey's Atlantic City, Pennsylvania and
Connecticut because the New Yorkers who now frequent those
venues might prefer to gamble closer to home.
PENSION DEAL IN WORKS
Another possible deal was also in the works for one of the
governor's other priorities: cutting the cost of contributions
by the state and municipalities to the pension fund.
Silver said he expected the retirement age to be raised by
one year to 63, instead of 65 as requested by Cuomo. Police
officers and firefighters are not expected to be covered by the
provision.
The minimum salary that determines when workers have to
contribute to the plan should be $45,000, Silver said, not the
$30,000 threshold recommended by Cuomo.
The amount of pension contributions public employees make
would start at 3.5 percent, then rise on a sliding scale to 6
percent for salaries of $100,000 or more, while caps on how much
overtime could be used to calculate pension benefits would not
be reduced, Silver said.
