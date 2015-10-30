(Adds details throughout, quotes from fire and building
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Oct 30 A building undergoing
demolition in New York partially collapsed on Friday, killing
one construction worker and temporarily trapping another in the
rubble, authorities said.
Some 65 firefighters responded to the collapse, which
occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in the rear of a multistory
building on West 38th Street in midtown Manhattan, a fire
department spokesman said.
After three hours of digging, firefighters wielding pickaxes
and saws freed the trapped man.
The man, to whom first-responders administered intravenous
devices and other medical care while he was trapped underneath
the collapse, was in serious but stable condition when loaded
into an ambulance, officials said.
"For the void that he was in and the amount of debris, he's
very lucky," New York City Fire Department Captain Dominic
Bertucci, who worked to free the trapped workers, told
reporters.
The deceased worker was being assessed by medical examiners
at the scene.
Officials said 17 other construction workers who were inside
the building when it began a v-shaped collapse managed to safely
escape.
The building was being converted to the Aloft New York
Midtown, a Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc hotel
, expected to open in May 2018, according to the
company's website.
"We are very saddened to hear media reports of the accident
and our thoughts are with the family of the worker who was
reported to have lost his life and with workers who were
injured," Starwood spokeswoman Ashley Chapman said.
Fortuna Realty Group, the developer that owns the building,
did not immediately comment on the incident.
The owners of the New York City-based company performing the
demolition work, Northeast Service Interiors, were at the site
following the collapse, according to a company representative.
A spokesman with the city's Department of Buildings said the
site was issued a violation in August for excessive debris. It
was fully permitted for demolition work, he said.
Police closed the street near the building while crews work
to sift through the debris.
