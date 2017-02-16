NEW YORK Feb 16 Con Edison Inc has reached a $153.3 million settlement with New York State stemming from a fatal 2014 natural gas explosion in the East Harlem section of Manhattan, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

Cuomo said the settlement includes a more than $25 million fund to benefit gas customers, and an agreement by Con Ed not to seek reimbursement from customers for more than the $125.5 million it has spent on gas leak response activities since the March 12, 2014 blast, which killed eight people.

The accord is the largest gas safety-related settlement in New York history, Cuomo said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)