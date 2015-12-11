(Adds comments from defense lawyer, juror, statement from
NEW YORK Dec 11 Former New York Senate Majority
Leader Dean Skelos was found guilty of bribery and extortion on
Friday, the second state legislative leader convicted of
corruption in as many weeks.
A federal jury in New York found Skelos, 67, and his son,
Adam Skelos, 33, guilty on eight counts each, including fraud
and bribery charges.
Prosecutors accused Dean Skelos of strong-arming three
companies with business before the legislature into paying his
son hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for his
political support.
His conviction comes less than two weeks after former state
Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was found guilty of bribery and
extortion at his own corruption trial.
As leaders of the state's two legislative houses, the
Democrat Silver and the Republican Skelos were two-thirds of the
"three men in a room," along with the governor, who exercise
vast power over key legislation.
The twin convictions are a major victory for Preet Bharara,
the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, who continues to pursue a
wide-ranging corruption investigation into New York politics.
More than 30 legislators have been forced from office for
criminal or ethical issues since 2000.
"The swift convictions of Sheldon Silver and Dean Skelos beg
an important question - how many prosecutions will it take
before Albany gives the people of New York the honest government
they deserve?" Bharara said in a statement.
In a statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the convictions
"should be a wakeup call for the legislature."
Robert Gage, a lawyer for Dean Skelos, said they were
disappointed and would "vigorously" pursue post-trial motions to
overturn the verdict.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood set sentencing for March 3.
Prosecutors said Dean Skelos coerced three companies into
giving his son payments and a "no-show" job worth about
$300,000, using the implied threat of withdrawing his political
support.
Company representatives testified under nonprosecution
agreements, telling jurors they made the payments to ensure Dean
Skelos did not torpedo key bills in Albany that would harm their
business.
Defense lawyers argued that Dean Skelos was simply trying to
help his son and never took any official action in return.
The jury forewoman, Cynthia Nehlsen, said there was no split
among the jury during their deliberations, which lasted just
over a day.
"The state gave a great timeline for us," she said. "They
did a great job."
