(Adds Skelos relative charged with assaulting reporter)
By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK May 12 Former New York Senate Majority
Leader Dean Skelos was sentenced on Thursday to five years in
prison, the second time in 10 days that a powerful legislative
leader faced incarceration after a crackdown on state capital
corruption.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan imposed the
penalty on Skelos, 68, and also sentenced Adam Skelos, his
33-year-old son, to 6-1/2 years in prison following their
convictions in December on charges of extortion, fraud and bribe
solicitation.
Prosecutors had sought a prison term approaching 12-1/2 to
15-2/3 years for Dean Skelos, who was also ordered to pay a
$500,000 fine. He and his son were also ordered to forfeit an
additional $334,120.
The former senator received less than half the 12 years in
prison that his counterpart in the state Assembly, former
Speaker Sheldon Silver, received earlier this month for
collecting millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks.
The convictions of Skelos, a Republican from Long Island,
and Silver, a Democrat, represented major wins for Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who has criticized Albany for
having "one of the most corrupt governments in the nation."
The two trials took place at the same time last year,
painting a damning portrait of systemic official misconduct in
Albany.
"The people of New York deserve better," Bharara said in a
statement.
At least 14 New York state legislators have been convicted
of federal corruption-related crimes in the last 10 years,
including John Sampson, a former leader of the Senate Democrats
who is scheduled to be sentenced next week.
Prosecutors accused Dean Skelos of forcing companies with
business before the state to pay his son, with the threat of
losing his political support as a cudgel.
The companies, which have not been charged, included real
estate developer Glenwood Management, environmental technology
company AbTech Holdings Inc and malpractice insurer
PRI.
Through those schemes, prosecutors said, the Skeloses sought
more than $760,000 in extortion payments, bribes, and gratuities
and ultimately obtained more than $334,000.
Both Dean and Adam Skelos plan to appeal their convictions.
Before he was sentenced, Dean Skelos told the judge he was
"deeply remorseful," and both men urged leniency for the other.
Wood, the judge, said Skelos' crimes had consequences beyond
the illicit profits he and his son had obtained.
"You have caused immeasurable damage to New Yorkers'
confidence in their government," she said.
Bharara's office accelerated its Albany investigations after
Governor Andrew Cuomo abruptly shut down an anti-corruption
panel in March 2014 as part of a deal with state legislators for
a package of ethics reforms.
Federal investigators took over the panel's work and began
looking into Cuomo's disbanding of it. In January, Bharara's
office said it had "insufficient" evidence to prove any crime
occurred.
In his statement on Thursday, Bharara seemed to repeat his
criticism of Cuomo's decision to shut down the panel.
"These cases show - and history teaches - that the most
effective corruption investigations are those that are truly
independent and not in danger of either interference or
premature shutdown," he said.
Cuomo in a statement said the sentences of Skelos and his
son "show there is zero tolerance for those who use public
service for private gain."
Amid a crush of journalists outside the courthouse following
the sentencing, a nephew of Dean Skelos grabbed the wrist of a
Daily News reporter, Victoria Bekiempis, and threw her cell
phone to the ground, according to Bekiempis' Twitter posts.
Police identified the man as Basil Skelos, 27, and said he
was arrested and charged with third-degree assault.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax in New York; Editing
by Brian Thevenot and Tom Brown)