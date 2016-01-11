(Adds details on investigation, comment from lawyer)
By Nate Raymond and Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Jan 11 The top federal prosecutor in
Manhattan said Monday that there was "insufficient" evidence to
prove any crimes occurred when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
disbanded an anti-corruption panel only nine months after he had
convened it.
The announcement lifts a cloud over Cuomo, a Democrat, and
his administration after what became a series of investigations
by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office that brought
down the leaders of the state's two legislative houses for
corruption.
Those legislators, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon
Silver, a Democrat, and former New York Senate Majority Leader
Dean Skelos, a Republican, were found guilty in separate federal
trials in December.
Cuomo established the Moreland Commission in July 2013 only
to disband it in March 2014. The Commission to Investigate
Public Corruption, as it was formally known, was convened after
the state capital Albany had been plagued by a series of
scandals involving lawmakers.
It was meant to investigate violations of campaign finance
laws and other matters but was hobbled from the start by demands
from the governor's office, despite a promise of independence,
The New York Times reported in 2014.
Bharara said in a statement that "absent any additional
proof that may develop, there is insufficient evidence to prove
a federal crime" occurred in the commission's closing.
Bharara also said, however, that investigations were not
over "related to substantive inquiries that were being conducted
by the Moreland Commission at the time of its closure."
The announcement appeared timely for Cuomo, who in two days
will deliver an annual State of the State address focused on
infrastructure and transportation building initiatives.
"We were always confident there was no illegality here, and
we appreciate the U.S. Attorney clarifying this for the public
record," said Elkan Abramowitz, a lawyer for Cuomo's office.
Bharara criticized the panel's closure as preventing it from
pursuing its work, and in April 2014, announced his office had
moved to seize the commission's files.
Bharara has said "a deal was cut that cut off the
commission's work" to the relief of Silver amid litigation over
subpoenas about his outside income.
