NEW YORK Aug 4 A federal judge on Thursday said
former New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son
Adam may stay free on bail while they appeal their corruption
convictions, saying they had raised a "substantial question"
about whether her jury instructions were erroneous.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan cited the U.S.
Supreme Court's unanimous decision in June to overturn the
bribery convictions of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell.
That court said routine political activities such as
arranging meetings or reaching out to public officials generally
could not form a basis for criminal prosecutions.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax in New York;
Editing by Tom Brown)