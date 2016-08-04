NEW YORK Aug 4 A federal judge on Thursday said former New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam may stay free on bail while they appeal their corruption convictions, saying they had raised a "substantial question" about whether her jury instructions were erroneous.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan cited the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous decision in June to overturn the bribery convictions of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell.

That court said routine political activities such as arranging meetings or reaching out to public officials generally could not form a basis for criminal prosecutions.

