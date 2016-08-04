(Adds details from court filings, comments, background, Silver
appeal, case citation, bylines)
By Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Aug 4 A recent U.S. Supreme Court
decision may have tainted the corruption convictions of former
New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam, a
Manhattan federal judge said on Thursday, allowing them to stay
free on bail while they appeal.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said the Supreme Court's June
27 overturning of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell's
bribery convictions raised a "substantial question" about
whether her instructions to the Skeloses' jury were proper. She
also said Dean and Adam Skelos were not flight risks.
The Supreme Court had ruled that routine political
activities such as arranging meetings or reaching out to public
officials generally did not qualify as "official acts" that
could form a basis for criminal corruption prosecutions.
In a court filing last month, the Skeloses said the broader
definition that Wood used when instructing their jury last
December may have "passed muster" at the time, but in retrospect
may have caused them to be convicted based on legal conduct.
Robert Gage, a lawyer for Dean Skelos, declined to comment.
Christopher Conniff, a lawyer for Adam Skelos, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan had opposed bail
pending appeal. A spokeswoman for Bharara declined to comment on
Wood's one-page order.
Dean Skelos and Adam Skelos were sentenced in May to a
respective five and 6-1/2 years in prison, following their
convictions on fraud and bribery charges.
Prosecutors had accused the elder Skelos, a Republican, of
using his position as Senate majority leader to pressure three
companies that wanted his support in the state legislature into
providing work and money to his son.
Sheldon Silver, the former Democratic speaker of the State
Assembly, has also cited McDonnell as he seeks to overturn his
conviction and 12-year prison term in another corruption case.
A lawyer for Silver could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The case is U.S. v. Skelos et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00317.
