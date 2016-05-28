UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
May 27 New York City authorities are responding to a small plane that went down in the Hudson River on Friday evening, police said.
New York Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the aircraft went down near the Intrepid Aircraft Carrier and that the department's special operations harbor units were on scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Local television station NY1 said the plane was a vintage World War Two P-47 thunderbolt aircraft. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders