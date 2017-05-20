(Repeats story sent earlier with no changes to text)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK May 20 The mayhem and death left in
the trail of a car that sped along crowded sidewalks in New
York's Times Square has revived calls for banning vehicles from
the Manhattan crossroads, one of the world's busiest tourist
destinations.
The incident on Thursday, which killed one person, injured
20 others and brought a new sense of vulnerability to New
Yorkers and visitors alike, has raised concerns about other
safety provisions in a recent $55 million revamp of the area.
The project, completed in 2016 after six years of planning
and construction, included a limited number of barricades
designed to protect pedestrians. In deciding how many barriers
to install, planners wanted to avoid cluttering the square and
impeding foot traffic along sidewalks that are often choked with
people.
Shaped like a bow tie, Times Square takes form around the
intersection of Broadway and Seventh Avenue and stretches for
nearly six blocks north of 42nd Street. As the centerpiece of
the overhaul, officials closed off five blocks of Broadway to
motor vehicles and created two acres (0.8 hectare) of pedestrian
plazas.
Thursday's incident, in which a driver steered along Seventh
Avenue, made a U-turn on to the sidewalk and mowed down
pedestrians as he accelerated, prompted questions about whether
the Broadway closure was enough.
"The closing of Broadway through Times Square was itself
intended as (a) pedestrian safety measure, and I think it has
been successful in accomplishing that," said David Burney, who
was commissioner for design and construction under former Mayor
Michael Bloomberg. Burney helped oversee the project for the
city and select Norwegian architectural firm Snohetta to design
it.
"Personally I think this incident supports the argument for
closing of all traffic through Times Square," Burney told
Reuters in an email.
Even though Thursday's incident was not believed to have
been politically motivated, New York City has been on high alert
since the attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center on Sept.
11, 2001.
More recently, it has grappled with how to protect people
from attackers who use vehicles as weapons. Those concerns
ratcheted higher last year when militants intentionally drove
trucks into holiday crowds in Germany and France, killing scores
of people.
The Times Square incident might have been even worse if not
for the short steel posts, known as bollards, installed last
autumn in some parts of the area to protect pedestrians,
officials said.
"Without those bollards, the incident would have seen far
greater harm to pedestrians," Burney said.
One of the posts eventually helped stop the runaway car
driven by the 26-year-old suspect, Richard Rojas, now charged
with murder, attempted murder and vehicular homicide.
But planners never considered putting bollards along all of
the sidewalks, Burney and another person involved with planning
said. That included the block where the car killed 18-year-old
tourist Alyssa Elsman, even though that stretch of sidewalk was
widened in the renovation.
"We wanted to be sure safety measures did not define the
public space, while also creating highly effective protective
features in the most populated areas," said Craig Dykers,
founding partner of Snohetta.
"This was a fundamental concept of the redesign as a whole,
which focused on reducing visual and physical clutter and
confusion," he said.
The city envisioned the project as creating two distinct
kinds of spaces - pedestrian plazas and sidewalks - with the
bollards used mostly to surround and protect the pedestrian
zones.
After Thursday's incident, the balance between aesthetics,
convenience and safety that the architects and city officials
sought may need to be reassessed, people familiar with the plan
said.
"It's certainly worth looking at ... in light of this," said
Tim Tompkins, president of Times Square Alliance, a business
development partnership for the area. Tompkins participated in
discussions about the renovation plan.
On Friday, police had lined most of the sidewalks around
Times Square with temporary concrete and metal barriers, a stark
reminder of Thursday's mayhem and the risks inherent in visiting
tourist destinations in any city.
In the redesign, decisions on the placement of bollards were
based on recommendations from the New York Police Department,
Burney said.
The city bars the placement of bollards in front of
individual buildings unless the NYPD deems them to be a
potential target, he said.
Deputy Chief William Aubry, who commands Manhattan
detectives, said at a news conference on Friday that he could
not comment on the department's role in the design process.
City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, who chairs the council's
transportation committee, on Friday said he planned to introduce
legislation that would require installation of bollards along
busy sidewalks.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said on WNYC radio earlier on Friday
that the city would consider making changes.
"We’re going to look at Times Square and see – obviously
we’ll look at some other key locations – if we have to do
different things in our approach,” he said.
Representatives for de Blasio did not immediately reply to a
question about whether he would support Rodriguez's bill.
Dykers, of Snohetta, said in an emailed statement that the
design firm may also take a second look, with an eye to "further
minimize the impact of any future situations without interfering
with the open, vibrant and unique character of Times Square."
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Frank
McGurty and Jonathan Oatis)