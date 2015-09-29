NEW YORK, Sept 29 A federal appeals court on
Tuesday revived a New York state law banning surcharges on
credit card purchases, saying a lower court judge erred in
finding the law unconstitutional.
By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said
the law, which subjects retailers to criminal penalties if they
impose surcharges on customers who pay with plastic rather than
cash, violates neither the First Amendment nor the Due Process
clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The decision overturned an October 2013 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. He said the law violated
retailers' free speech rights by prohibiting them from telling
customers about the extra costs of paying with credit cards.
Retailers have long complained about the cost of accepting
credit cards, including the "swipe" fees they pay to card
networks such as MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon)