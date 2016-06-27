By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 27 A New York energy investor
pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he engaged in a
years-long scheme to avoid paying more than $45 million in
income and other taxes stemming in part from his sale of an oil
company.
Morris Zukerman, a former Morgan Stanley banker who
serves as chairman of investment firm M.E. Zukerman & Co,
pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to one count of tax
evasion and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue
Service.
The plea came just a month after Zukerman, 72, was indicted
following a two-year grand jury investigation. Under a plea
deal, Zukerman agreed to not appeal any prison sentence of 7-1/4
years or less. His sentencing is set for Dec. 5.
"After years of finding every way to avoid his tax
obligations, Zukerman has finally been forced to admit to his
criminal tax evasion," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
said in a statement.
A lawyer for Zukerman did not respond to a request for
comment.
Zukerman worked at Morgan Stanley from 1972 to 1988 and
served as joint head of the investment bank's energy group
before launching M.E. Zukerman & Co, which focused on investing
in energy, natural resources and agriculture companies.
Prosecutors said Zukerman schemed to evade paying taxes on
income earned on a 2008 sale of an oil company he co-owned
through an M.E. Zukerman subsidiary with a publicly traded
company that resulted in his firm receiving $130 million.
While the company was not named in court papers, around that
same time Zukerman's company sold a Texas-based firm called
Penreco that was co-owned with ConocoPhillips.
Zukerman then transferred the sale's proceeds to a trust and
various corporations, including one from which he directed $50
million be used to buy paintings by European artists from the
15th to 19th centuries, prosecutors said.
He also claimed $1 million in fraudulent charitable
contribution deductions in connection with the purchase of
property on Black Island off Maine's coast, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Zukerman, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-194.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)