NEW YORK Feb 4 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
proposed a retirement plan for private-sector workers and a new
light rail system in his State of the City speech on Thursday,
while indicating that social inequality was decreasing under his
administration.
The Democratic mayor of the United States' biggest city has
been in office for a little over two years. He came to power
promising to narrow the inequality gap that he said had created
"a tale of two cities" after three four-year terms of his
predecessor, Michael Bloomberg.
De Blasio pressed that message again in his keynote speech
on Thursday: "We see the 'Tale of Two Cities' transforming into
'One New York,'" he said, according to prepared remarks from the
speech at a performing arts center in the Bronx.
A plan to build a $2.5 billion light rail system linking
Brooklyn and Queens, leaked to the news media a day earlier, was
the boldest element in the speech for a mayor who has tended to
favor social policy over infrastructure.
The 16-mile (26-km) track would run from the borough of
Queens' Astoria neighborhood, tracing a line along the East
River and New York's Upper Harbor, to link up with Brooklyn's
Sunset Park section. It would pass through popular Brooklyn
neighborhoods like Williamsburg and Brooklyn Heights.
The mayor also called for the city to develop a retirement
system for private-sector employees, addressing the low rate of
retirement savings, especially among low-income workers.
"We absolutely do not accept a status quo where people work
all their lives only to be left with nothing," said De Blasio,
echoing previous calls for a better deal for workers.
He also outlined plans to develop Governors Island, an
underutilized area of land in the Upper Harbor off the southern
tip of Manhattan that had been used as a military base until the
city acquired it in 2010.
