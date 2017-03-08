March 7 A CSX Corp freight train
containing hazardous materials partially derailed in the area of
Newburgh, New York, on Tuesday, but the cars with dangerous
substances appear to have been unbreached, an official with the
railroad company said.
Diesel fuel did leak on the ground from three locomotives
that derailed, and CSX sent hazardous materials and
environmental experts to deal with the spill, company spokesman
Rob Doolittle said in an email statement.
Some of the 20 railroad cars that derailed were carrying the
hazardous materials sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide and aqueous
bisulfites, the statement said.
"There are still no reports of any leaks or spills of
hazardous materials from those cars," it said.
The cause of the derailment, which occurred about 60 miles
(97 km) north of New York City, is under investigation.
Two CSX maintenance employees who at the time were working
in the area were transported to area hospitals for injuries that
are not believed to be life threatening, Doolittle said in the
email.
The train was traveling from Selkirk, New York, to Waycross,
Georgia, according to CSX. Dozens of cars in the train stayed on
the tracks.
The Times Herald-Record, a newspaper based in nearby
Middletown, said the train derailed after striking a forklift
being driven across the tracks, citing officials and witnesses.
A representative for the Orange County, New York, office of
emergency management, which was handling the derailment, could
not immediately be reached for comment.
The derailment occurred on the same day that a CSX cargo
train struck a tour bus that officials say was stopped at a
railroad crossing in Biloxi, Mississippi, in a collision that
killed four people.
