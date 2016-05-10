NEW YORK May 10 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
said on Tuesday he would not defend a state law that excludes
farmworkers from the right to unionize, hours after the state
was sued by a dairy worker who claimed he had been fired for
meeting with labor organizers.
The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) filed the lawsuit
on behalf of Crispin Hernandez, who said he lost his job in
September at Mark Farms, a large dairy farm in upstate New York
where he worked for three years. The other plaintiffs were
employee rights groups Worker Justice Center of New York and
Workers' Center of Central New York.
The lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Albany against
Cuomo and the state of New York seeks to provide farmworkers the
right to organize without fear of retaliation, court documents
showed. New York is the nation's fourth largest dairy producer
behind California, Wisconsin and Idaho, the lawsuit said.
"I agree with the NYCLU that the exclusion of farm workers
from the labor relations act is inconsistent with our
constitutional principles, and my administration will not be
defending the act in court," Cuomo said in a press statement.
"We will not tolerate the abuse or exploitation of workers in
any industry."
The lawsuit said a Mark Farms manager called the police in
August after he saw Hernandez meeting with a Workers' Center of
Central New York representative on farm property after work.
Hernandez was fired a month later.
Such interference with organizing unions happens repeatedly
on New York farms, the lawsuit stated.
Mark Farms did not immediately return a request for comment.
About 75 percent of New York's farmworkers are not U.S.
citizens, the lawsuit said. Many speak only Spanish, work long
hours in dangerous conditions, are paid low wages and live in
rented farm-owned housing comparable to labor camps, it added.
Erin Beth Harrist, the New York Civil Liberty Union's lead
attorney in the case, said the law was a holdover from racist
policies from the 1930s, and that efforts to change it have been
blocked by the New York Farm Bureau, an influential trade group.
"We're really just asking for a declaration that the
exclusion of farmworker from the definition of employee is
unconstitutional," Harrist said in a phone interview.
The farm bureau declined to discuss the case. Spokesman
Steve Ammerman in a statement called the right to organize a
"labor union tactic" ill-suited for farms.
(Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Richard Chang)