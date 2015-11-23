BRIEF-Brent D. Baird reports passive stake of 5.37 pct in Rand Logistics Inc
* Brent D. Baird reports passive stake of 5.37 percent in Rand Logistics Inc as on March 27, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouIxo3) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 23 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office is investigating the posting of false bids and offers in the foreign exchange options market for emerging market currencies, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said subpoenas were issued last week to four brokerages: TFS-ICAP, BGC Partners, GFI Group and Tullett Prebon Financial Services.
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc- files for non-timely 10-K Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ouM05F) Further company coverage: