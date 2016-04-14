NEW YORK, April 14 The FBI said on Thursday that it had arrested the town supervisor of Ramapo, New York, which has been at the center of an investigation regarding potential securities violations involving municipal bonds.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Christopher St. Lawrence, the town supervisor for Ramapo, which is located 28 miles northwest of New York City, agency spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)