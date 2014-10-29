NEW YORK Oct 29 A strategic fuel reserve at six
locations in upstate New York is expected to be operational in
November to ensure gasoline and diesel fuel are available to
emergency responders in the event of an emergencies like 2012's
Hurricane Sandy.
Approximately 2.5 million gallons (9.5 million liters) of
gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) will be kept in the
reserve in terminals in Rensselaer, Brewerton, Rochester, Marcy,
Vestal and Buffalo, Governor Andrew Cuomo's office said in a
release.
Sandy battered the Northeastern coast at the end of October
2012, destroying homes and buildings, closing refineries and
leaving motorists without fuel and exposing vulnerabilities in
the fuel distribution network.
The reserve will be administered by the New York State
Energy Research and Development Authority using $10 million in
funding provided by the New York Power Authority.
The fuel will be owned by New York State, and the reserves
are managed by Buckeye Terminals, LLC.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)