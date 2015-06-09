By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, June 9
NEW YORK, June 9 A federal judge ordered two New
York municipalities in the Catskills foothills to face a lawsuit
accusing them of discriminating against Hasidic Jews by trying
to stop them from moving in.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said Bloomingburg, a
village in Sullivan County with about 400 residents, must face
claims by the developer of a 396-unit townhouse complex that it
violated federal civil rights and fair housing laws by trying to
stop the project, which has been marketed in English- and
Yiddish-language newspapers.
The Manhattan judge also said Mamakating, a town of 12,000
of which Bloomingburg is a part, must face claims it improperly
blocked the conversion of a property into a mikvah, a bath used
by Hasidic Jews for ritual immersion and purification.
Forrest also ordered local officials in both municipalities
to face various claims.
The lawsuit portrays an effort by "political allies" and the
municipalities they control "to engage in a pervasive and
wide-ranging scheme to keep Hasidic Jews out of Bloomingburg,"
the judge wrote in a 56-page decision.
Forrest dismissed claims alleging discriminatory building
code enforcement, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing because
they did not show injuries, and over a blocked construction of a
Hasidic school.
The lawsuit sought $25 million, plus other remedies.
Some Hasidic families have moved north of New York City,
including to the Kiryas Joel village in Monroe, as tight housing
supply pushes home prices higher in the Brooklyn, New York
neighborhoods where they have long had a presence.
Steven Engel, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said: "We're
pleased that the court sustained our claims against the town and
village, and we look forward to our day in court."
Jody Cross, a lawyer for the defendants, declined immediate
comment, and said her clients are reviewing the decision.
In court papers, various defendants said the lawsuit tried
to create an illusion that they broke the law by transforming
their "legitimate governmental actions" into "acts of religious
animus." Individual government officials also said they were
entitled to immunity for their decision-making.
The case is Bloomingburg Jewish Education Center et al v.
Bloomingburg et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 14-07250.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)