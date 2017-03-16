By Gina Cherelus
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 A Massachusetts man has been
indicted on hate crime charges after assaulting a female Muslim
employee at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in
January, yelling that President Donald Trump "will get rid of
all of you," prosecutors said on Thursday.
Robin Rhodes, 57, of Worcester, attacked Rabeeya Khan, who
was wearing a hijab, or head scarf, for no reason other than her
religion while she was working at Delta Airlines' Sky
Lounge, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a
statement.
"Crimes of hate will never be tolerated in Queens County and
when they do, regrettably occur, those responsible will be
brought to justice," Brown said.
A defense attorney for Rhodes did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Civil rights advocates have sounded the alarm over an
apparent rash of hate crimes since Donald Trump was elected
president last November.
Trump's attempt to temporarily ban citizens from several
Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States,
which has been blocked by federal courts, has sparked protests
from civil liberties and immigration rights groups across the
country.
According to prosecutors, Rhodes, who was waiting for a
connecting flight home after arriving from Aruba, approached the
door of the office where Khan was working and said: "Are you
sleeping? Are you praying? What are you doing?"
He kicked her in the right leg and then blocked her from
fleeing, prosecutors said.
When Khan managed to escape the office, Rhodes followed her,
got down on his knees and began to bow in imitation of a Muslim
praying, prosecutors said.
"Trump is here now," Rhodes shouted, according to Brown's
statement. "He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany,
Belgium and France about these kind of people. You will see what
happens."
When police placed him under arrest, Rhodes allegedly said,
"I guess I am going to jail for disorderly conduct."
Rhodes was charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment,
menacing and degree aggravated harassment.
He faces up to four years in prison if convicted and was
released on a $50,000 bond or $30,000 cash bail. Rhodes is
expected to return to court in June.
(Editing by Alistair Bell)