NEW YORK, June 15 New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio on Thursday laid out a 10-year plan for the city to
create 100,000 well-paying private sector jobs, in part through
direct city investments, a goal he set earlier this year.
His administration said it would seek an additional $250
million in updated budget proposals in November and April in
support of the plan, on top of the $1 billion the city is
already spending on existing economic growth programs.
The administration makes regular budgetary changes based on
revised revenue estimates, management needs or policy changes.
Anthony Hogrebe, spokesman for the city's Economic
Development Corporation, said in a telephone interview that no
new taxes, fees or other revenue generators were needed to pay
for the program. The money would come from existing city or EDC
funds, he said.
However, other than the additional $250 million, the 60-page
plan lays out little new spending and no changes to existing tax
incentive programs for businesses.
De Blasio, a Democrat, is up for re-election in November.
His approval rating soared to 60 percent in a Quinnipiac
University poll last month, which also found that he would beat
two declared Republican challengers by 3 to 1 margins.
In his February state of the city address, De Blasio touted
the 100,000 new jobs goal but did not say how it would be
accomplished.
Under the plan, called New York Works, the city is focusing
on jobs with salaries of at least $50,000 in cybersecurity, life
sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, and creative and
cultural industries.
Asked about the timing of the plan's release and whether it
was in support of de Blasio's re-election bid, Hogrebe said it
was meant to pull together different efforts into a single
strategy "to ensure we were all focused on delivering a specific
kind of job."
The plan is focused on creating jobs that fall between the
very top and very bottom of the income spectrum, which have been
left out of private sector growth, he said.
"It pulls together work that we have been doing since day
one of this administration, with some recently developed and
previously announced initiatives, and acknowledges that this is
a 10-year plan," Hogrebe said.
The 100,000 new jobs would be in addition to natural job
growth, Hogrebe said.
State labor department data projects that more than 209,000
jobs with median salaries of at least $50,000 are to be created
in New York City between 2012 and 2022, the most current
forecast available.
