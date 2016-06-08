(Adds details from lawsuit, Feiden interview, case citation, byline)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, June 8 A non-profit that exhibits art by the late theater and screen caricaturist Al Hirschfeld has filed a lawsuit accusing a New York gallery that has sold his works for four decades of allowing the market to be flooded with cheap copies.

The Al Hirschfeld Foundation's copyright infringement lawsuit against Margo Feiden Galleries Ltd and founder Margo Feiden was made public on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The foundation separately announced it was terminating a September 2000 agreement allowing the Feiden defendants to sell Hirschfeld's works.

"Margo Feiden and The Margo Feiden Galleries have ceased operating in a manner consistent with the terms and spirit of the parties' agreement," the foundation said.

Feiden, in an interview, said she plans to defend herself against the lawsuit. "I have behaved, in every way, consistent with my obligations, and in fact have given the foundation above and beyond what has been required of me," she said.

Hirschfeld, who died in 2003 at age 99, was known for inserting the name of his daughter Nina several times in his caricatures. Finding the Ninas became a popular activity for many people, including readers of The New York Times, which regularly published Hirschfeld's works.

In its complaint, the plaintiff said it never gave approval for the defendants to reproduce some Hirschfeld works, such as a print of comedian Bob Hope sold by Time Life for $199.99 that is identical to a 1988 limited edition print worth $5,000.

The foundation also accused the defendants of selling reproductions of many Hirschfeld works known as "giclees," which it said are print-on-demand, digital reproductions of works printed on ink jet printers.

"Defendants have been told numerous times over the years that the Foundation does not approve the printing of giclees," but "have continued undaunted," the complaint said.

The lawsuit seeks a variety of damages, an injunction and to recoup original Hirschfeld works in the defendants' possession.

In the interview, Feiden said "virtually all" of Hirschfeld's works were commissioned by media, such as the Times and the New Yorker, and that the 2000 agreement gives her gallery the exclusive right to sell those works.

Hirschfeld himself signed that agreement and dropped his own lawsuit against the Feiden gallery, which had exhibited his work since the mid-1970s.

The Al Hirschfeld Foundation was set up in 2004 to promote interest in the theater and dramatic arts, including by exhibiting Hirschfeld's works.

The case is Al Hirschfeld Foundation v Margo Feiden Galleries Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-04135.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by G Crosse and Dan Grebler)