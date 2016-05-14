(In first sentence, corrects description of companies subpoenaed to show that one is an Apollo unit and one is an Apollo affiliate, not that two are Apollo units)

May 13 New York's financial regulator sent subpoenas on Friday to a unit and an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, LLC, New York Mortgage Trust and Battery Point Financial for details about seller-financed home sales, a person familiar with the matter said.

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) wants information about the terms of a type of home transaction the companies facilitate, known as a "contract for deed," to see if there are violations of the state's financial services law or issues with improper interest rates, among other concerns, the person said.

An Apollo Global spokesman declined to comment. Spokespeople for the other companies could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)