By Karen Freifeld
Sept 21 New York's insurance regulator is
investigating sales of one of the fastest growing products in
the life insurance industry, know as indexed universal life,
according to a letter reviewed by Reuters on Sunday.
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the Department of
Financial Services, sent a letter to 134 insurers earlier this
month asking how they market life insurance policies tied to
benchmark stock market indices such as the S&P 500. The watchdog
is concerned that insurers are exaggerating potential gains to
customers.
Officials are "deeply concerned" that the illustrations are
"wildly inaccurate" and many people could be harmed, given how
fast this sector of the market is growing, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Brian Fechtel, founder of Breadwinners' Insurance, said he
sees profound problems with the selling of cash value life
insurance and that equity index universal life is "simply the
latest and current hot product."
While the policies are appealing because they are tax
efficient and can protect policy holders from market losses,
they can also be problematic because of hidden costs, Fechtel
said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the
investigation on Sunday.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Liana B. Baker; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Sandra Maler)