Jan 7 Seventeen salt miners who had been trapped
in an elevator shaft at an upstate New York mine have been
rescued, officials said on Thursday, and the mine's owner said
it would inspect the property to see what had caused the
incident.
The miners became trapped about 800 to 900 feet (244 to 274
meters) down the elevator shaft at around midnight local time,
when a lift malfunctioned at Cargill's Cayuga Salt Mine in
Lansing, a town of about 11,000 people north of the city of
Ithaca in central New York, the Tompkins County Department of
Emergency Response said.
The workers were not injured, it said.
A spokesman for Cargill Inc said the company would
launch an investigation into why the elevator malfunctioned.
"We probably won't operate the mine for the rest of the week
as we investigate the cause," said Mark Klein, a spokesman for
the global commodities trader.
Technical rescue experts and equipment were summoned to the
scene to help rescue the workers, emergency officials said.
According to Cargill's website, the Lansing mine processes
approximately 2 million tons of road salt that is shipped to
more than 1,500 locations throughout the northeast United
States.
