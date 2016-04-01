April 1 A plan that would require New York state banks to adopt rigorous measures to prevent laundering and terrorist financing conflicts with U.S. laws and may hinder existing efforts, a bank trade group told regulators.

The proposal by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) will, among other things, require a bank's chief compliance officer to certify whether a bank maintains the types of systems outlined in the rule to detect and prevent illicit money transfers.

The requirement, which could trigger criminal penalties for compliance officers who file false or incorrect certifications about their companies' anti-money laundering systems "seems draconian and legally deficient," the New York Bankers Association (NYBA) said in a March 29 letter.

NYDFS is developing rules for the plan as the U.S. ramps up efforts to cut off funding to Islamic State.

The letter, seen by Reuters late on Thursday, follows the end of a four-month period for public comment about the plan, unveiled by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, in December.

The number of letters received by the NYDFS was unclear on Friday.

A NYDFS spokesman declined to comment.

Federal regulators have traditionally developed and policed anti-money laundering measures. New York's proposed requirements would create new responsibilities solely for banks that are chartered in the state.

"We believe the proposal will layer duplicative and sometimes inconsistent requirements over an already comprehensive set of federal rules" that apply to all types of financial institutions, whether they are chartered by the U.S. government, states, or foreign countries, wrote Michael Smith, the NYBA's president and chief executive officer.

The American Bankers Association, whose members hold more than $16 trillion in assets, raised similar concerns in a March 31 letter, and called on the NYDFS to withdraw the proposal.

The regulations stem from "serious shortcomings" uncovered during a series of investigations between 2011 and 2015 focusing on terrorist financing and anti-money laundering compliance at financial institutions that have branches in New York, NYDFS said in December.

Systems to monitor for and filter suspicious transactions and customers fell short in some cases, it said.

NYBA represents 150 financial institutions in New York State, including The Bank of New York Mellon , Bank of America, N.A. and Citibank, N.A. . (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)