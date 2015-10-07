NEW YORK Oct 7 A federal judge on Wednesday
ordered New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to
let filmmakers run a series of lighthearted advertisements
promoting their film "The Muslims Are Coming!" in the subway.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in
Manhattan is a defeat for the MTA, which in April banned
political ads from buses and subways after another judge ordered
it to display a controversial ad from an anti-Muslim group.
McMahon granted a preliminary injunction requiring the MTA
to display Vaguely Qualified Productions LLC's ads for its film
for 28 days, and said the studio had "established a clear or
substantial likelihood of success on the merits" of its lawsuit.
Ads for "The Muslims Are Coming!" contained what filmmakers
Negin Farsad and Dean Obeidallah considered tongue-in-cheek
statements such as "The Ugly Truth About Muslims: Muslims have
great frittata recipes" and "Those Terrorists Are All Nutjobs,"
with "nutjobs" replacing the crossed off "Muslim" to be "more
accurate."
The film also features commentary from people like Lewis
Black, Rachel Maddow, Russell Simmons and Jon Stewart.
McMahon said the MTA did not show that the ads were
political, or exercise "viewpoint neutrality" in excluding them.
She noted that the agency recently ran ads for CNN coverage
of a Republican presidential debate, including quotations from
candidates like Ohio Governor John Kasich.
"An arbitrary conclusion by some official at the MTA,
untethered to any articulated or articulable standard, that an
advertisement including the word 'Muslims' is 'political,' is
utterly unreasonable," McMahon wrote.
"Indeed," she added, "the evidence before the court plainly
indicates that VQP's silly advertisements were subject to
greater scrutiny than other potentially controversial ads."
MTA spokesman Adam Lisberg said the agency is reviewing the
decision.
"We're very pleased," said Glenn Katon, a lawyer for Vaguely
Qualified, in an interview. "Just because you have something
comedic that refers to 'Muslims' or 'Islam' doesn't make the
subject matter controversial or political. The judge got that."
Vaguely Qualified sued on June 25, six days after U.S.
District Judge John Koeltl let the MTA under its new policy
reject an ad from the American Freedom Defense Initiative that
criticized Hamas and referred to Muslims killing Jews.
Koeltl had previously ordered the MTA to accept the ad from
the anti-Muslim group, prompting the policy change. The American
Freedom Defense Initiative is appealing Koeltl's latest ruling.
The case is Vaguely Qualified Productions LLC v.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-04952.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)