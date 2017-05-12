BRIEF-Shanghai Jinjiang Int'l Travel bought A-shares of Bank of Communications for 123.5 mln yuan
June 19 Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co Ltd
NEW YORK May 12 New York's banking regulator on Friday sued the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency over its decision to offer special-purpose charters that would let online lenders and other "fintech" companies do business nationwide.
In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. district court in Manhattan, Maria Vullo, superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, called the decision to grant the national charters "lawless, ill-conceived and destabilizing of financial markets" that are properly and most effectively regulated by the state.
The lawsuit, against the OCC and acting comptroller Keith Noreika, seeks to void the decision.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
June 19 Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co Ltd
PARIS, June 19 Aircraft leasing giant AerCap placed an order worth $8.1 billion at list prices for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the Paris Airshow, in a vote of confidence for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.
* Acquisition Of Property In New Jersey, 3 Miles From New York City