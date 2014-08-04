NEW YORK Aug 4 New York's top banking regulator
said on Monday that Ocwen Financial Corp, a mortgage
servicing company, may be funneling as much as $65 million to an
affiliated company even though his office has raised concerns
about potential conflicts of interest between such entities.
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of
Financial Services, sent a letter to Ocwen questioning its new
contracts to provide force-placed insurance with Southwest
Business Corp, an agent that was recommended by Altisource
Portfolio Solutions SA, an Ocwen affiliate.
Forced-place insurance policies are usually taken out by
banks or other lenders on properties for which the owner does
not have sufficient or any coverage. The premiums are passed
onto borrowers.
"The contracts, dated as of June 1, 2014, indicated that
Altisource will generate significant revenue from Ocwen's new
forced-place arrangement while apparently doing very little
work," Lawsky wrote in the letter.
Lawsky said that insurance agencies affiliated with mortgage
servicing companies like Ocwen have an incentive to purchase
force-placed insurance with high premiums, which "can push
already struggling families over the foreclosure cliff."
In February, Lawsky sent a letter to Ocwen raising questions
about whether ties that its executives had to related mortgage
companies, including Altisource, could encourage them to push
borrowers into foreclosure.
