NEW YORK Feb 11 New York City's police have
made extensive use of covert devices to track cell phones
without obtaining warrants since 2008, a civil liberties group
said on Thursday, revealing how frequently law enforcement in
the largest U.S. city has employed the technology.
The New York Civil Liberties Union released files that
showed the New York Police Department used "cell site
simulators" to track nearby cell phones more than a 1,000 times
over the past eight years.
The American Civil Liberties Union has identified 60 local,
state and federal agencies that have adopted the devices in
recent years, but the group has said there are likely far more.
The extent of the devices has largely been shrouded in secrecy,
as departments and private manufacturers such as Harris Corp
have refused to disclose information about their use.
U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz of Utah, a Republican,
has introduced a bill to require warrants for the use of cell
site simulators.
The documents released on Thursday were obtained by the
NYCLU through a Freedom of Information Law request.
The NYPD does not have a written policy on using the
surveillance devices and does not obtain warrants when doing so,
according to the NYCLU.
Instead, the department seeks "pen register" orders, which
have been used for decades to gather information on specific
phone numbers. The orders are issued by judges but require a
lower standard than the probable cause needed for warrants.
The NYPD's practice is less stringent than the one adopted
last year by the U.S. Department of Justice, which calls for
warrants except in emergency situations.
"We still have concerns that this military equipment is
being used in a civilian context," said Mariko Hirose, an NYCLU
attorney. "At the very least, they should be using warrants and
with a strict privacy policy that is written."
The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The devices mimic cell towers and intercept signals from
nearby phones to gather information. That data can include
locations of calls, numbers that are called or texted and even
the content of communications, the NYCLU said.
The simulators can also sweep up information from nearby
"bystander" phones.
The documents do not indicate what data police collected.
The simulators were used to investigate a wide range of crimes,
including murder, rape and drug trafficking.
No New York court has yet tackled the question of whether
the warrantless use of such devices is constitutional, Hirose
said.
She said the NYCLU could have difficulty establishing the
legal standing to bring such a challenge, which would probably
have to come from a criminal defendant specifically targeted by
a simulator.
