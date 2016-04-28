(Adds that Port Authority declined to comment)
By Hilary Russ
April 28 Securities regulators are in
discussions with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
over a "potential resolution" of their investigation into
multiple road and tunnel projects, according to the authority's
bond document for potential investors dated on Wednesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's probe is part of a
sprawling web of investigations that began following the
so-called Bridgegate controversy, the politically motivated
closure of several lanes at the George Washington Bridge in
2013.
The scandal opened up the Port Authority to accusations that
political interference had compromised its integrity. Federal
criminal investigators in New Jersey and the Manhattan District
Attorney also launched investigations into Bridgegate itself and
other matters.
An ex-Port Authority official appointed by New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie and Christie's former deputy chief of
staff are awaiting trial for allegedly orchestrating the lane
closures.
The SEC's probe includes an examination of the cancellation
of the Access to the Region's Core project in 2010 by Christie.
The project would have created a new commuter rail tunnel
under the Hudson River. Christie canceled it because of concerns
about cost overruns.
It is also examining whether the Port Authority improperly
diverted its own money, which is supposed to be used to benefit
regional projects, to New Jersey road and bridge projects
instead, including the Pulaski Skyway.
A Port Authority spokesman said the agency had no comment.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tom Brown and Meredith
Mazzilli)