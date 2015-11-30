FOREX-Dollar edges up from 4-mth low vs yen, Trump's healthcare bill in focus
* Dollar/yen limps up after posting 7 straight days of losses
NEW YORK Nov 30 The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sees consolidated debt issuance of $1.2 bln in 2016 vs $1.5 bln this year, according to its $7.9 billion 2016 budget released on Monday.
"This is a fiscally responsible budget that provides us the resources to plan for future growth at our airports, in trans-Hudson travel and in cargo growth at our seaports," said Port Authority Executive Director Pat Foye. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ