NEW YORK Nov 30 The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sees consolidated debt issuance of $1.2 bln in 2016 vs $1.5 bln this year, according to its $7.9 billion 2016 budget released on Monday.

"This is a fiscally responsible budget that provides us the resources to plan for future growth at our airports, in trans-Hudson travel and in cargo growth at our seaports," said Port Authority Executive Director Pat Foye. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)