May 2 The JBG Companies, a privately held U.S real estate investment company, is in negotiations to merge with Manhattan office and retail landlord New York REIT Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

There is no certainty that JBG's discussions with New York REIT, which has a market capitalization of $1.6 billion, will result in a deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

New York REIT declined to comment, while JBG did not respond to a request for comment. The people asked not to be named because the talks were private.

New York REIT said in October it had hired Eastdil Secured, a division of Wells Fargo Securities, as strategic adviser to help it consider strategic options. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)