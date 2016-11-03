By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 3 New York State tax collections
fell $1.3 billion, or 3.5 percent, to $36.9 billion through the
first half of fiscal 2016 compared to the same period a year
earlier, the state's chief fiscal officer said on Thursday.
Personal income taxes, the state's biggest revenue source,
lagged expectations, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
said in a mid-year report.
New York is not alone. State revenue growth has reversed
around the country, dragging down the credit quality of U.S.
states even as the national economy continues expanding, the
global investment management firm Conning Inc said last week.
In total, U.S. state tax revenues fell 0.7 percent to $493.8
billion in the first six months of 2016 - the first extended
decline since the Great Recession, Conning's report said.
It added that depressed oil prices and lower corporate
profits were contributing factors to the downward pressure on
revenues.
In New York, whose fiscal year 2017 ends March 31, personal
income tax collections through the first six months fell below
both initial budget estimates and revised projections, DiNapoli
said.
Business taxes also fell by 9.8 percent, mostly because of
corporate tax reforms in 2015, decreased audit collections and
other changes that altered taxpayer behavior, DiNapoli said.
He also had a warning about the nearly $9 billion windfall
the state is receiving from fines and legal settlements, much of
it from big banks over their role in the housing bubble and
subsequent financial crisis.
"The use of some settlement resources for ongoing spending
and to boost the state's bottom line may be obscuring New York's
true fiscal position, and leaving uncertainty for the
commitments already made," DiNapoli said in a statement.
Initially, the state said it would spend much of that
unexpected windfall on special capital projects - including a $1
billion expansion of New York City's Jacob Javits conference
center and $450 million for the ongoing Tappan Zee Bridge
replacement - to be funded through a dedicated infrastructure
fund.
Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive budget in January
identified $6.4 billion to be transferred to the infrastructure
fund. However, under a revised plan that delayed transfers,
only about $857 million was actually moved in fiscal 2016,
allowing the state's general fund to close with a balance of
$8.9 billion.
The state borrowed money to complete the Tappan Zee Bridge
until the settlement transfers come in, the report said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tom Brown)