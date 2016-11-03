(New throughout, adds response from state)

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK Nov 3 New York State tax collections fell $1.3 billion, or 3.5 percent, to $36.9 billion through the first half of fiscal 2016 from the same period a year earlier, the state's chief fiscal officer said on Thursday.

Personal income taxes, the state's biggest revenue source, lagged expectations, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a mid-year report.

New York is not alone. State revenue growth has reversed around the country, dragging down the credit quality of U.S. states even as the national economy has kept expanding, the global investment management firm Conning Inc said last week.

In total, U.S. state tax revenues fell 0.7 percent to $493.8 billion in the first six months of 2016, the first extended decline since the Great Recession, Conning's report said.

It said depressed oil prices and lower corporate profits also pressured revenues.

In New York, whose fiscal year 2017 ends March 31, personal income tax collections through the first six months fell below both initial budget estimates and revised projections, DiNapoli said.

New York business taxes fell 9.8 percent, mostly because of corporate tax reforms in 2015, decreased audit collections and changes that altered taxpayer behavior, DiNapoli said.

He cautioned that the state's general fund will not always be bolstered by the nearly $9 billion windfall from fines and legal settlements, much of which came from big banks over their role in the housing bubble and subsequent financial crisis. But the state budget division disputed that characterization.

"The use of some settlement resources for ongoing spending and to boost the state's bottom line may be obscuring New York's true fiscal position, and leaving uncertainty for the commitments already made," DiNapoli said in a statement.

Morris Peters, spokesman for the budget division, said "we would disagree strongly" with DiNapoli's characterization of the general fund.

"Excluding settlements, General Fund operations were positive for the first half of the fiscal year. Receipts exceeded spending," Peters said.

Initially, the state said it would spend much of that unexpected windfall on special capital projects, through a dedicated infrastructure fund, DiNapoli's report noted. These include a $1 billion expansion of New York City's Jacob Javits conference center and $450 million for the ongoing Tappan Zee Bridge replacement.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive budget in January identified $6.4 billion to be transferred to the infrastructure fund. However, under a revised plan, only about $857 million was actually moved in fiscal 2016, allowing the state's general fund to close with a balance of $8.9 billion. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tom Brown and David Gregorio)