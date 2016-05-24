NEW YORK May 24 A New York City man was charged on Tuesday for providing material support to Islamic State by trying to help another individual travel to Syria to train and fight with the militant group.

Sajmir Alimehmeti, a 22-year-old from the Bronx borough, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, which accused him of repeatedly demonstrating his support for Islamic State since at least 2014. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)