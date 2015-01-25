NEW YORK Jan 25 Two people were killed after a
shooting in a Home Depot store in Manhattan's Chelsea
neighborhood on Sunday afternoon in what appears to be a
murder-suicide, two New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesmen
said.
One male individual, who preliminary NYPD investigations
suggest was the shooter, was declared dead at the scene,
Detective James Duffy said. The shooting took place around 2:45
p.m. EST (1945 GMT), and police recovered a gun on the scene
close to the body of the first victim.
The second individual, also male, was taken to Bellevue
Hospital Center in Manhattan in critical condition, where he
later died, NYPD Sergeant Lee Jones said.
Both men were Home Depot employees, according to local
media. The store is one of two Home Depot locations in
Manhattan.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chris
Reese)