By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, June 29 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
unveiled an extra $1 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority's capital program on Thursday and said he will declare
a state of emergency regarding the "wholly unacceptable" decline
of New York's transit systems.
Under its current capital program, the MTA is spending $32.5
billion between 2015 and 2019 to upgrade aging transit
infrastructure, improve its communications with commuters and
replace some of its subway cars.
Nearly half of that spending is going towards improvements
in the New York City subway system, with the remainder split
between various commuter railroads, bus networks, bridges and
tunnels that the MTA operates.
"We're seeing what happens when a transit system breaks
down," Cuomo said in a speech, referring to increasingly common
delays he said were infuriating New Yorkers, as well as the
subway train derailment this week that injured 34 people. "The
current state of decline is wholly unacceptable and we're gonna
do something about it now."
Only 63 percent of subway trains are arriving on time so far
in 2017, compared to 85 percent just six years ago, according to
MTA data.
The $1 billion comes in addition to $8.3 billion in state
funding to the MTA's 2015-2019 capital program he announced last
year. Other funding comes from New York City, the federal
government and through the sale of bonds.
Cuomo, speaking at an MTA event bringing transit experts
together to discuss new ideas for improving the system, also
said he would sign an executive order declaring "a state of
emergency when it comes to the MTA," but details of what that
order might achieve were not immediately available.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Nick
Zieminski)