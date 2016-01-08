By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 8 The New York Metropolitan
Transportation Authority will modernize 30 subway stations,
adding Wi-Fi and cellphone services as part of a $26 billion
spending plan, Chairman Tom Prendergast said on Friday.
Joining Prendergast was Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been
laying out extensive infrastructure plans for the state. They
will include rebuilding Pennsylvania Station, expanding rail
services to Long Island and revamping regional airports.
New York's subway system has lagged behind others.
Prendergast pointed to heated seats enjoyed by riders in Seoul,
South Korea, and glass doors on subways platforms and electronic
ticketing on other systems.
"The old way of doing business at the MTA is over,"
Prendergast said at a presentation at the New York transit
Museum in Brooklyn. He said the agency would try to use
public-private partnerships in modernizing the system.
Prendergast said the MTA would expand Wi-Fi to all 278
stations by the end of the year and to introduce it across the
city's bus fleet.
Plans also call for rolling out 200 subway cars with UBS
charging ports this year and another 400 next year.
The MTA passed a $29 billion, five-year capital plan in
October. It includes $26.1 billion in spending on core MTA
networks and $2.9 billion for bridges and tunnels operated by
the agency. The state is contributing $8.3 billion to the plan.
"The future is mass transportation," said Cuomo, who will
deliver his state-of-the-state address on Wednesday. He has
promised to present a blueprint for the state's largest
construction program ever.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)