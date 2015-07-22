(Adds details of regulator concerns, decline comments from
banks)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, July 22 New York state's banking
regulator, citing use of chat room transcripts to find evidence
of wrongdoing, on Wednesday asked Symphony Communications
Services LLC, a messaging and communications start-up, for
information on the deletion and encryption capabilities of its
products.
Wall Street-backed Symphony markets instant messaging and
other products with "guaranteed data deletion" and other privacy
features, according to a July 22 letter to Symphony from the
acting superintendent of New York's Department of Financial
Services, Anthony Albanese.
The letter noted authorities used chat room transcripts and
other communications retained by banks to uncover evidence of
schemes to rig benchmark interest and foreign exchange rates.
Under New York law, banks are obligated to retain records of
their operations, Albanese said in the letter, to Symphony Chief
Executive David Gurle.
The New York regulator is seeking details of the data
deletion, end-to-end encryption and open-source features of the
Symphony's tools. The regulator also wants to know whether
Symphony's encryption technology can prevent review by
regulators.
A spokesman for the Palo Alto-based company said the firm's
technology is built "to enable our financial services and
enterprise customers to meet their regulatory requirements. We
look forward to explaining the various aspects of our
communications platform."
The agency also said it would require banks it regulates,
including four that have invested in Symphony's technology, to
explain how they intend to use the products and ensure messages
will be retained. The banks are Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Credit Suisse, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and
Deutsche Bank.
Representatives of the four banks declined to comment.
Many on Wall Street view Symphony as a rival to Bloomberg LP
and Thomson Reuters Corp, which provide messaging and
information services to bankers, traders and investors.
Symphony's technology was first developed by Goldman Sachs.
The company has more than 30,000 users of a "beta" version of
its product. On Sept. 15, its product will become available to
all potential customers, including investment and trading firms.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)