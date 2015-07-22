By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, July 22
NEW YORK, July 22 New York state's banking
regulator sent a letter to Symphony Communications Services LLC
on Wednesday requesting information on instant messaging and
other communications tools it says Goldman Sachs and
other banks are likely to begin using.
Palo Alto, California-based Symphony Communications markets
products with "guaranteed data deletion" and encrytion,
according to a July 22 letter from New York Department of
Financial Services acting superintendent Anthony Albanese.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)